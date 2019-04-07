Latest News
- Drift boat clinic, fundraiser planned in Craig
- 20 Montana high school women recognized for achievements in technology
- Helena students honored as entrepreneurs for horse facility idea
- Fort Connah, Paradise among preservation grant recipients
- Red Ants Pants Music Festival includes several Grammy Award winners and lots of fun
News
The trucking industry in Colorado and nationwide is struggling to recruit new long-haul truckers as the industry deals with a driver shortage during an extended period of economic growth.
Montana's newly formed hemp advisory committee met in Helena for the first time Wednesday, in a room crowded with individuals interested in growing hemp across the state.
The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings hosted a ribbon skirt workshop ahead of the university's annual powwow.
It is now legal to play the dice game cee-lo in bars and other places that serve alcohol in Montana.
A piece of legislation to combat opioid addiction in Montana finally got its day with Gov. Steve Bullock in a Wednesday bill-signing ceremony at the state Capitol.
Schools
Little guys and gals from around the area hit the mats one mor…
Augusta 2nd Quarter Honor Roll
School Board Elections
National Sports
Obituaries
Mary Agnes (Farnik) Olson, 91, passed away in Billings, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mary was born in Hingham, on April 21, 1927, to Czech immigrants Frank and Elizabeth (Horinek) Farnik. She was the youngest of their four children, raised and educated in Hingham. In 1943, her parents sent her to Great Falls to boarding school: St. Thomas Home, operated by the Sisters of Providence, graduating in 1946. Mary’s children loved hearing the stories of the shenanigans and pranks she pulled during her years there. After high school, she attended College of Great Falls, where she earned her teaching certificate. She then lived and taught in one-room country schools in Eden (McCumber School) and Augusta.
Opinion
Plain speech is the most effective way to persuade the most pe…
The most magnificent part of Orson Welles’ “The Magnificent Am…
Business/Energy
The trucking industry in Colorado and nationwide is struggling to recruit new long-haul truckers as the industry deals with a driver shortage during an extended period of economic growth.
American farmers are poised to plant fewer wheat acres than they have in a century. Even in Montana, acres are down.
Despite threats of a lawsuit and accusations they were unfairly targeting a business without consultation, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to adopt emergency interim zoning regulations on cryptocurrency mining for one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.